Informations sur QBX (QBX)

The qiibee foundation is building the decentralized payment infrastructure for the $500bn rewards economy, fueled by the $QBX. The vision is to position loyalty currencies as one of the top three global payment methods. The qiibee foundation offers a decentralized payment infrastructure - known as the qiibee Rewards Chain - that enables businesses and consumers to trade loyalty currencies and enrich them with more liquidity.The $QBX is used as the gas to trigger transactions connected to creating, earning, spending and exchanging loyalty tokens and loyalty NFTs on the qiibee Rewards Chain.

Site officiel : https://qiibeefoundation.org/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x72FDc31f4a9a1EDF6B6132D3C1754F1CdcF5D9B1