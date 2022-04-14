Tokenomics de Qubic (QUBIC)
Informations sur Qubic (QUBIC)
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Qubic (QUBIC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Qubic (QUBIC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Qubic (QUBIC)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens QUBIC. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”
Issuance Mechanism
- Emission Model: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC.
- Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.
- Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.
Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Vesting/Unlock
|Notes
|Pre-Seed Holders
|15.9%
|6 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months
|Retrodrop/Marketing 2023
|1.7%
|6 months
|1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo)
|Full unlock within 1 year
|Team
|9%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Treasury & Marketing
|14%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Loyalty Program
|7%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Seed
|7.4%
|12 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Liquidity
|8%
|None
|Immediate
|Fully liquid at TGE
|Ecosystem Growth
|25%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Listing
|5%
|24 months
|Full unlock after 24 months
- Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers.
- Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.
- Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed.
- Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.
- Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Recent Supply and Circulation Trends
- Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC
- Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC
- Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.
Strategic Implications and Future Outlook
- Deflationary Pressure: The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value.
- Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.
- Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.
Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity
|Usage
|Staking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Yield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops
|Locking
|Up to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties
|Unlocking
|Gradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock
|Deflationary Model
|Burns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions
References for Further Reading
- QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
- Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
- CCF: The Funding Element of Project X
In conclusion:
Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.
Tokenomics de Qubic (QUBIC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Qubic (QUBIC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens QUBIC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens QUBIC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de QUBIC, explorez le prix en direct du token QUBIC !
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
