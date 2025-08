Informations sur holoride (RIDE)

holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real-time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride’s technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness.

Site officiel : https://www.holoride.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.holoride.com/holoride_litepaper_v3_3.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.elrond.com/tokens/RIDE-7d18e9