Informations sur Rizenet Token (RIZE)

T-RIZE is an institutional-grade platform for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). It supports access to high-quality assets by connecting with regulated distributors and incorporates privacy-preserving decentralized machine learning to assist in due diligence, risk analysis, and valuation.

Site officiel : https://www.t-rize.io/ Livre blanc : https://storage.googleapis.com/white-paper/RIZE_Utility_Token_White_Paper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x9818B6c09f5ECc843060927E8587c427C7C93583