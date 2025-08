Informations sur Arkefi (RKFI)

ArkeFi: Investment Platform for Alternative Assets (On-chain Option Financing) We revolutionize investment in high-value assets, including fine art, luxury cars, and collectables, by offering (fractional) ownership through our platform. Utilizing advanced AI-driven models, we deliver real-time, precise valuations, empowering investors with smarter decisions for increased returns!

Site officiel : https://www.arkefi.com/ Livre blanc : https://docsend.com/v/36yzg/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x65fda84473084ba2cca8452883e6ea3561092234