Informations sur Allo (RWA)

Allo is building the world’s first exchange for tokenized stocks with 24/7 trading, low fees and instant settlement to democratize investing. Built on blockchain technology, Allo has tokenized $2.2B in RWAs, staked $50M in BTC, and launched a $100M lending facility.

Site officiel : https://www.allo.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.allo.xyz/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x9C8B5CA345247396bDfAc0395638ca9045C6586E