Informations sur SaucerSwap (SAUCE)

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

Site officiel : https://www.saucerswap.finance/ Livre blanc : https://www.saucerswap.finance/whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://hashscan.io/mainnet/token/0.0.731861