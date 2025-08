Informations sur SOLVEX (SOLVEX)

Solvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

Site officiel : https://solvex.network/ Livre blanc : https://solvex-network.gitbook.io/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x8c47fcbcf4fc23f57b59527a96ee3b0944c3946c