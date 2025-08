Informations sur SociaPol (SPOL)

SociaPol is an innovative platform in the IPFS-based Web3 space that has created a virtual world for users to engage in socialization, gaming, and various entertainment activities. It offers a unique experience where users can create and customize their avatars, with every item designed as an NFT, providing exclusivity and ownership to the character's owner. SociaPol's token, $SPOL, plays a vital role in the platform's ecosystem, facilitating transactions and enhancing the overall user experience.

Site officiel : https://sociapol.com Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MmWLuJSIkVN_RW4R6nHQLGMdDDLjiHao/view Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xf897176b529a6b9f0412459d872cda4ed6d395d8