Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
- Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Community Reserve
|50%
|~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
|Investors (Series A & B)
|14%
|Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program & Testers
|6%
|~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
- Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
- Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
- Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
- Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
- Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
- Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Monthly Unlock Duration
|Notable Details
|Community Reserve
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years
|Managed by Sui Foundation
|Early Contributors
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years
|Series A Investors
|1 year
|69.4%
|1 year
|Series B Investors
|1 year
|33.3%
|2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years
|Community Access
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|5.22B SUI, details undisclosed
Historical and Future Unlocks
- 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
- 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
- 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
- Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
- Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.
Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Unlock Period
|Notes
|Community Reserve
|50%
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years (monthly)
|Sui Foundation managed
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years (monthly)
|Investors (A & B)
|14%
|1 year
|69.4%/33.3%
|1-2 years (monthly)
|Series A/B different schedules
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years (monthly)
|Community Access/Testers
|6%
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months (monthly)
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years (monthly)
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|Details undisclosed
Key Takeaways
- Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
- Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
- The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.
All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens SUI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens SUI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de SUI, explorez le prix en direct du token SUI !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.