Informations sur Taker Protocol (TAKER)

Taker is the first and largest Bitcoin ecosystem incentive protocol, designed to democratize Bitcoin gains for all fractional Bitcoin holders. It serves as the Bitcoin Incentive Layer, leveraging multiple reward frameworks to encourage millions of users to adopt, hold, and utilize Bitcoin and its derivatives.

Site officiel : https://taker.xyz Livre blanc : https://docs.taker.xyz/taker/