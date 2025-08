Informations sur Torum (TORUM)

Torum is a licensed digital asset exchange and Visa-enabled crypto wallet designed for everyday users. As Malaysia's first cryptocurrency e-wallet, Torum enables you to securely trade, store, and spend your digital assets. From everyday spending to long-term holdings, Torum makes crypto simple, accessible and easy as cash.

Site officiel : https://www.intro.torum.com/?utm_source=cmc Livre blanc : https://docs.torum.com/torum-v2-whitepaper-1 Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x443cAb9583B83eAA7A712c9D64525E57E2a7eB3f