Informations sur TrashCoin (TRASH)

One man’s trash is another’s treasure. They saw dirt and $TRASH—beneath it lies gold. $TRASH is about finding treasure where others see trash.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/5ypxFmuJUTsSkAeKRuRs4xSxkb4vWbjMLT3GY7ckpump