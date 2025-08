Informations sur Treehouse (TREE)

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Site officiel : https://www.treehouse.finance/ Livre blanc : https://docs.treehouse.finance/protocol Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x77146784315Ba81904d654466968e3a7c196d1f3