Tokenomics de OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Informations sur OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
the official Trump memecoin
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens TRUMP. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.
- Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.
- Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|% of Total
|Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
- Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.
- Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.
- Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.
- Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.
- Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.
5. Unlocking Time
|Allocation Group
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Vesting Period
|Daily Linear Unlocks
|Vesting End Date
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
- Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.
- Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.
6. Additional Notes
- No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.
- No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.
- Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.
Summary:
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.
Tokenomics de OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens TRUMP qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens TRUMP pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de TRUMP, explorez le prix en direct du token TRUMP !
