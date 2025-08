Informations sur VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER)

Vader Fun is a DAO platform that enables users to participate in DAOs managed by curated AI Agents and Humans. VaderAI seeks to establish itself as the premier orchestrator of Agent-Led and Human-Led DAOs focused on the Agentic Economy by leveraging Vader Fun's distribution network.

Site officiel : https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/896 Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x731814e491571A2e9eE3c5b1F7f3b962eE8f4870