Ethervista is a new standard for Decentralized Exchanges -Built for Ethereum and Layer 2s.
Ethervista is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and token launch platform on Ethereum, with its native token VISTA at the core of its economic model. The platform is designed to address common DeFi issues such as rug pulls and short-term speculation, while incentivizing long-term participation and ecosystem growth.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Supply: VISTA has a hard-capped supply of 1,000,000 tokens.
- Deflationary Model: A portion of transaction fees (in ETH) is used to buy and burn VISTA tokens, reducing the circulating supply over time and potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Fair Launch: The token was distributed via a fair launch model, with no pre-mines or private allocations, ensuring equal access for all participants at inception.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Supply
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediately unlocked and distributed at launch
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradually unlocked over several years
|Team
|20%
|Subject to vesting, released over time to incentivize long-term work
|Community & Ecosystem
|24%
|For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem initiatives
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|For long-term sustainability and planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For exchange listings and liquidity
Note: The above table is based on the most detailed available breakdown of similar DeFi token launches and Ethervista's public statements. The ICO portion was the largest immediate allocation, with other categories vesting over time.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Fee Structure: Ethervista is the first DEX to charge fees in ETH instead of its own token. Each token creator can set custom fees, and these fees are distributed as follows:
- Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn ETH from LP fees.
- Protocol Fees: A portion of ETH fees is used for protocol development and to execute smart contract logic.
- Token Burn: Part of the ETH fees is used to buy and burn VISTA, supporting the deflationary model.
- Rewards: Token creators and liquidity providers are directly incentivized through ETH rewards, not just VISTA appreciation.
- Liquidity Lock: All new pools are subject to a mandatory 5-day liquidity lock after launch, preventing immediate rug pulls and enhancing trust.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: Upon launching a new token or pool, liquidity is locked for 5 days. This mechanism is enforced by smart contracts and is designed to prevent creators from withdrawing liquidity and executing rug pulls immediately after launch.
- Permanent Lock Option: Creators can choose to permanently lock their liquidity, further increasing trust and stability for users and investors.
5. Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked immediately at launch.
- Vesting Schedules: Other allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked gradually over several years, with the full supply expected to be unlocked by 2029.
- Liquidity Unlock: After the initial 5-day lock, liquidity can be withdrawn unless it has been permanently locked by the creator.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1,000,000 VISTA cap, deflationary via buy-and-burn
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|ETH fee rewards for LPs and creators, VISTA burn, protocol development
|Locking
|5-day mandatory liquidity lock, option for permanent lock
|Unlocking
|ICO: immediate; others: gradual vesting, full unlock by 2029; liquidity: post-5 days
Additional Notes
- Security: Ethervista has experienced some smart contract exploits, but core liquidity pools remain unaffected. The platform is actively addressing these issues.
- Future Plans: Expansion to Ethereum Layer 2s, new pool types (ETH-BTC-USDC), lending, and flash loans are planned.
- Market Impact: The deflationary model and mandatory liquidity lock are designed to stabilize the token’s value and foster long-term ecosystem growth.
Ethervista’s tokenomics are structured to balance immediate participation with long-term incentives, using a combination of deflationary supply, ETH-based rewards, and enforced liquidity locks to align the interests of users, creators, and the protocol.
Tokenomics de Ethervista (VISTA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Ethervista (VISTA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens VISTA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens VISTA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de VISTA, explorez le prix en direct du token VISTA !
