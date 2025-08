Informations sur WELL3 (WELL)

Introducing WELL3 — a pioneering force reshaping health and wellness through our Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) , Digital Identity (DID) and integrated AI systems. With over 1 million preregistered users eagerly anticipating its launch, our mission is to enhance well-being through secure, data-empowered health journeys.

Site officiel : http://www.wellaios.ai/ Livre blanc : https://docs.well3.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x63696fc66795b51d02c1590b536484a41fbddf9a