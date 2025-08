Informations sur WeatherXM (WXM)

WeatherXM is a community powered weather network, that rewards weather station owners and provides accurate weather services to individuals, businesses and research organizations.

Site officiel : https://weatherxm.network Livre blanc : https://weatherxm.network/docs/association.html Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/wxmJYe17a2oGJZJ1wDe6ZyRKUKmrLj2pJsavEdTVhPP