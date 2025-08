Informations sur Xphere (XP)

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

Site officiel : https://x-phere.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.x-phere.com/whitepaper/ https://docs.x-phere.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://xp.tamsa.io/main