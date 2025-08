Informations sur BENJAMIN (BENJI)

The First AI Agent on STORY, focusing on DeFAI

As the first AI agent on STORY, Benjamin is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative value by acting as both a gateway and facilitator for user interaction within the STORY ecosystem. Through its DeFAI Layer and Entry Layer, Benjamin aims to bridge the gap between users and DeFi & IPFi opportunities while fostering ecosystem engagement and growth.

Site officiel : https://benjamin.unleashprotocol.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.unleashprotocol.xyz/benjamin/introduction