• Launch & Revival BONKBOY debuted on April 26, 2025, but was quickly abandoned by its original dev—only to be “bonked back to life” by its enthusiastic community . • Meme-Powered Vibes Drawing from meme culture—echoing themes like Bonk! soda, the chaos of the TF2 Scout, and the earlier Bonk token—it’s designed to be fun, fast, and community-centric  . • Community-Led There’s no formal roadmap. Decisions are made via community polls, driven by humor, memes, and collective momentum—with no paid campaigns or influencer spend . • Token Specs • On-chain: Solana token contract BEyp5W9oQosUDD2hPt2Qeg6fuAkNUbnvR6ZJhD8Ybonk  • Supply: ~999.85 M tokens (nearly full circulation) 

📊 Market Snapshot (mid‑July 2025) • Price: ≈ $0.00013–$0.00017 • Market Cap: ≈ $130 K–$175 K • 24‑h Volume: ≈ $6 K–$9 K range

Site officiel : https://bonkboycto.com/