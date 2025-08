Informations sur Context Layer (CXLYR)

Context Layer is a decentralized platform that empowers AI agents to interact with Ethereum's blockchain, enabling context-aware decision-making. It provides a foundation for intelligent decentralized applications (dApps), where AI agents autonomously interact with blockchain data to make decisions and execute tasks. The Context Layer platform enables the creation of intelligent, context-aware AI agents that can operate in decentralized ecosystems.

Site officiel : https://contextlayer.co Livre blanc : https://github.com/contextlayerco/ContextLayer/tree/main/docs