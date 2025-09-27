Le prix en temps réel de Cypher Tempre est aujourd'hui de 0.00018757 USD. Suivez en temps réel les mises à jour des prix de CPHY à USD, les graphiques en temps réel, la capitalisation boursière, le volume sur 24 heures, et plus encore. Explorez la tendance du prix CPHY facilement sur MEXC maintenant.Le prix en temps réel de Cypher Tempre est aujourd'hui de 0.00018757 USD. Suivez en temps réel les mises à jour des prix de CPHY à USD, les graphiques en temps réel, la capitalisation boursière, le volume sur 24 heures, et plus encore. Explorez la tendance du prix CPHY facilement sur MEXC maintenant.
Informations sur le prix de Cypher Tempre (CPHY) en USD
Plage de variation des prix sur 24 heures :
$ 0.00015072
Bas 24 h
$ 0.00019704
Haut 24 h
$ 0.00015072
$ 0.00019704
$ 0.00019704
$ 0.00013317
+0.01%
+21.51%
--
--
Le prix en temps réel de Cypher Tempre (CPHY) est de $0.00018757. Au cours des dernières 24 heures, CPHY a évolué entre un minimum de $ 0.00015072 et un maximum de $ 0.00019704, ce qui témoigne d'une volatilité active du marché. Le prix le plus élevé historique de CPHY est $ 0.00019704, tandis que son prix le plus bas historique est de $ 0.00013317.
En termes de performance à court terme, CPHY a évolué de +0.01% au cours de la dernière heure, +21.51% sur 24 heures et de -- au cours des 7 derniers jours. Ceci vous donne un aperçu rapide des dernières tendances de prix et de la dynamique du marché sur MEXC.
Informations de marché pour Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
$ 187.62K
--
$ 187.62K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
La capitalisation boursière actuelle de Cypher Tempre est de $ 187.62K, avec un volume de trading sur 24 heures de --. L'offre en circulation de CPHY est de 1.00B, avec une offre totale de 1000000000.0. Sa valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) est de $ 187.62K.
Historique du prix de Cypher Tempre (CPHY) en USD
Aujourd'hui, la variation du prix de Cypher Tempre en USD était de $ 0. Au cours des 30 derniers jours, la variation du prix de Cypher Tempre en USD était de $ 0. Au cours des 60 derniers jours, la variation du prix de Cypher Tempre en USD était de $ 0. Au cours des 90 derniers jours, la variation du prix de Cypher Tempre en USD était de $ 0.
Période
Variation (USD)
Variation (%)
Aujourd'hui
$ 0
+21.51%
30 jours
$ 0
--
60 jours
$ 0
--
90 jours
$ 0
--
Qu'est-ce que Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
* This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
* It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
* By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):
* This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
* Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
* If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
* Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
* It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
* When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
* Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
* Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Combien vaut Cypher Tempre (CPHY) aujourd'hui ?
Le prix en temps réel de CPHY en USD est de 0.00018757 USD, mis à jour en temps réel avec les dernières données du marché.
Quel est le prix actuel de CPHY à USD ?
Le prix actuel de CPHY en USD est $ 0.00018757. Consultez le convertisseur de MEXC pour une conversion précise des tokens.
Quelle est la capitalisation boursière de Cypher Tempre ?
La capitalisation boursière de CPHY est de $ 187.62K USD. La capitalisation boursière est égale au prix actuel × l'offre en circulation. Elle indique la valeur totale du marché du token et son classement parmi les autres cryptomonnaies.
Quelle est l'offre en circulation de CPHY ?
L'offre en circulation de CPHY est de 1.00B USD.
Quel était le prix le plus élevé de tous les temps (ATH) de CPHY ?
CPHY a atteint un prix ATH de 0.00019704 USD.
Quel était le prix le plus bas de tous les temps (ATL) de CPHY ?
CPHY a vu un prix ATL de 0.00013317 USD.
Quel est le volume de trading de CPHY ?
Le volume de trading en temps réel sur 24 heures pour CPHY est de -- USD.
Est-ce que CPHY va augmenter cette année ?
CPHY pourrait augmenter cette année, en fonction des conditions du marché et de l'évolution du projet. Consultez les prévisions de prix de CPHY pour une analyse plus approfondie.
Dernière mise à jour de la page : 2025-09-27 09:16:50 (UTC+8)
