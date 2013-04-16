Tokenomics de Feathercoin (FTC)
Informations sur Feathercoin (FTC)
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it.
The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin.
The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market.
Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets..
While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Feathercoin (FTC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Feathercoin (FTC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Feathercoin (FTC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Feathercoin (FTC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens FTC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens FTC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de FTC, explorez le prix en direct du token FTC !
Prévision du prix de FTC
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction FTC pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de FTC combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.