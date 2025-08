Informations sur Feedz (FEEDZ)

Feedz is a comprehensive Web3 freelancer ecosystem that enables businesses to hire, manage, and pay freelancers with built-in trust and collaboration tools. FeedzPay is the core payment trust layer and escrow service, providing secure transactions and building trust in Web3 freelancer payments. UseFeedz complements this infrastructure as the collaboration platform, featuring social networking combined with professional tools including annotation systems and workflow management capabilities

Site officiel : https://feedzpay.com/