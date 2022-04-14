Tokenomics de FUSION (FSN)
Informations sur FUSION (FSN)
Fusion is a project which consists of an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. FUSION was established by the CEO of BitSE, an incubation company which developed QTUM Blockchain and the VeChain blockchain, crypto projects which are both successful. Fusion uses the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM) that borrows things from PoW and PoS. At the same time, it uses a parallel computing by grouping nodes together, creating an efficient and safe platform.
The Fusion team used in its whitepaper the term Internet of Values which refers mostly to cryptocurrency related matters, such as the exchange and management of digital assets securely and without intermediaries. The Distributed Control Right Management is a security layer that protects all locked-in cryptocurrency assets on the Fusion blockchain. The distributed storage and sharding of a private key ensures that no one can have access the complete private key, meaning that no single node can gain control of the digital assets. Along with the traditional transaction triggering mechanism, FUSION incorporated time and event based triggers into its smart contracts. These three triggering modes have resulted from various financial situations, and have been designed to meet the requests of complex financial smart contracts.
BitSE, the company behind the Fusion Project, was founded in 2013 by Dejun Qian, being also responsible for the creation of QTUM and VeChain. QTUM and VeChain are both blockchain foundations which developed into independent ventures. The native token of the Fusion platform, FSN, will be used in paying network fees. Smart contracts require FSN in order for them to be executed, much like how ETH is used in the Ethereum network. Fusion (FSN) has a short history in the cryptocurrency market, which does not allow us to make predictions in the long term. Fusion cryptocurrency will have its Fusion mainnet launch before 30th June. We can expect a small increase in price due to this.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de FUSION (FSN)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de FUSION (FSN), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de FUSION (FSN) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de FUSION (FSN) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens FSN qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens FSN pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de FSN, explorez le prix en direct du token FSN !
Prévision du prix de FSN
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction FSN pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de FSN combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
