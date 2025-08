Informations sur IoTAI (IOTAI)

IoTAI is a cutting-edge ecosystem that fuses Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create a decentralized, intelligent, and automated aggregator. It’s a decentralized exchange aggregator that uses real-time AI analysis to find the best trading routes across Ethereum-based DEXs, reducing gas fees and improving execution efficiency by up to 50% or even higher.

Site officiel : https://www.iotai.network/ Livre blanc : https://docs.iotai.network/