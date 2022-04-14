Tokenomics de Izzy (IZZY)
Informations sur Izzy (IZZY)
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects.
Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community.
Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Izzy (IZZY)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Izzy (IZZY), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Izzy (IZZY) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Izzy (IZZY) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens IZZY qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens IZZY pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de IZZY, explorez le prix en direct du token IZZY !
