Informations sur Juice ($JUICE)

JuiceBot is a trading bot designed to make buying and selling cryptocurrency simple, straightforward and rewarding and $JUICE is the native token and driving force behind JuiceBot. Rewards, a points system and gamified farming of $JUICE are available to all JuiceBot users.

Site officiel : https://juicebot.app/ Livre blanc : https://juicebot.app/whitepaper