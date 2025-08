Informations sur LOL (LOL)

The world's most popular emoji 😂! $LOL is a memecoin that was abandoned by its original developers and picked up by the loving hands of its community. We believe the crypto space deserves more than dog and cat memecoins and are committed to deliver not only trading opportunities and volatility to our community, but also utility in the form of integration with betting platforms. $LOL community is in for the ride of a lifetime.

Site officiel : https://lolcoin.lol Livre blanc : https://x.com/lolctolol