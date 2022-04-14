Tokenomics de Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI)
Informations sur Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI)
Mirai the White Rabbit is a captivating lifestyle brand that embodies the essence of curiosity, creativity, and a touch of magic. Our brand is inspired by the idea that everyday life can be extraordinary, and we strive to bring a sense of wonder and enchantment to our customers' lives.
At Mirai, we believe that imagination is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities. We draw inspiration from the curious and creative minds of our audience, crafting unique products and experiences that spark joy and wonder. Our brand is built on the principles of imagination, creativity, and a deep understanding of our customers' needs and desires.
Our products are designed to be more than just functional items; they are gateways to new worlds and experiences. From beautifully crafted home decor to imaginative accessories, each product is infused with a sense of magic and wonder. Our designs are modern, yet timeless, and are crafted with the finest materials to ensure that they bring joy and delight to our customers' lives.
At Mirai, we believe that experiences are just as important as products. That's why we create immersive experiences that transport our customers to new and exciting worlds. From workshops and classes to events and exhibitions, our experiences are designed to inspire creativity, spark imagination, and foster a sense of community among our customers.
Storytelling is at the heart of our brand. We use narrative techniques to bring our products and experiences to life, creating a sense of enchantment and wonder. Our stories are woven into every aspect of our brand, from the design of our products to the experiences we create. We believe that stories have the power to transport us, to inspire us, and to connect us with others.
At Mirai, we are building a community of like-minded individuals who share our passion for imagination, creativity, and wonder. Our community is a place where people can come together to share ideas, inspire each other, and explore new possibilities. We believe that together, we can create a world that is more magical, more creative, and more wonderful.
If you're ready to embark on a journey through imagination, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, then join us at Mirai the White Rabbit. Follow us on social media, sign up for our newsletter, and get ready to be transported to a world of wonder and enchantment. Let's create magic together!
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens MIRAI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens MIRAI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de MIRAI, explorez le prix en direct du token MIRAI !
Prévision du prix de MIRAI
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction MIRAI pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de MIRAI combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.