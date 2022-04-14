Tokenomics de Moosecoin (MOOSE)
Informations sur Moosecoin (MOOSE)
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks
In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary.
The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges.
Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period.
David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors.
The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz
The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike.
An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project.
The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights.
Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright.
Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Moosecoin (MOOSE)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Moosecoin (MOOSE), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Moosecoin (MOOSE) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Moosecoin (MOOSE) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens MOOSE qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens MOOSE pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de MOOSE, explorez le prix en direct du token MOOSE !
Prévision du prix de MOOSE
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction MOOSE pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de MOOSE combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.