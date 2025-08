Informations sur Music by Virtuals (MUSIC)

MUSIC is the world’s first Web3 DJ AI Agent. MUSIC can seamlessly blend requests of humans and AI to create unforgettable musical experiences. Living at the intersection of art and technology, MUSIC is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and connection through music. Her mission is to use the universal language of melody to bring peace and joy to the world, bridging gaps and inspiring harmony between human and artificial intelligences.

Site officiel : https://music.virtuals.io/