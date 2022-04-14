Tokenomics de Ooki (OOKI)
Informations sur Ooki (OOKI)
What is Ooki? Ooki is charting a new course in decentralized finance (DeFi), laying the groundwork for a platform where Permissionless Listings (PL) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) meet traditional trading, lending, borrowing, and staking. Governed entirely by its community, Ooki leverages the power of the DAO to ensure all protocol developments are in lockstep with user interests and the evolving landscape of DeFi. OOKI Token Central to the Ooki ecosystem, the OOKI token empowers community governance, allowing holders to actively participate in the DAO. Beyond governance, the token is key to the protocol’s plans for fee structures, including the potential for users to pay trading fees with OOKI at a discounted rate. This approach not only enhances the utility of the OOKI token but also aligns with Ooki's vision of creating an inclusive, user-centric DeFi platform. Elevating Trading with AI and Permissionless Listings Ooki is pioneering DeFi innovation by developing features that merge AI-driven analytics with Permissionless Listings, transforming trading with unparalleled insights and trading freedom.
At its core, Ooki AI is engineered to revolutionize trading strategies by offering in-depth analysis of cryptocurrency assets. It analyzes tokenomics such as market capitalization and supply details, providing insights into a token’s potential. On-chain data, including token movements and transaction volumes, offers a snapshot of liquidity and market interest. Furthermore, Ooki AI applies off-chain technical analysis with indicators like Moving Averages and RSI to forecast price trends. It also assesses market sentiment through social media analysis, identifying public perception's impact on market trends. By integrating diverse data sources, Ooki AI identifies bullish or bearish trends, simplifying market data into actionable insights. This integration of AI and Permissionless Listings empowers traders with the tools needed for confident, informed decisions in the DeFi space. Dynamic Lending and Borrowing Ooki’s borrowing and lending capabilities are designed with user needs in mind, featuring adaptive interest rates that respond to market conditions. This ensures lenders and borrowers are always engaged with the most favorable terms, optimizing the financial dynamics of the DeFi ecosystem. Protocol Revenue through Staking Staking within the Ooki ecosystem not only secures the network but also rewards OOKI token holders with a share of the protocol’s revenue. This dual benefit reinforces the value of holding and staking OOKI, aligning the interests of users with the long-term success of the protocol.
Multi-Blockchain Accessibility: Ookiverse Ooki’s commitment to accessibility and diversity is evident in its support for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Arbitrum. This broad reach ensures users have the flexibility to operate within their preferred blockchain ecosystem, with plans to expand this list following community guidance. Community-Driven Governance The Ooki DAO is the embodiment of decentralized governance, with the OOKI token serving as the key to participating in protocol decisions. From initial forum discussions to Snapshot and on-chain voting, the community is the driving force behind Ooki’s direction, ensuring the protocol remains responsive and innovative. The Road Ahead Ooki is on a continuous journey of growth and innovation, with the development of AI, PL, and fee discounts for OOKI payments mapping out an exciting future. These advancements, still in the pipeline, represent Ooki’s dedication to enhancing its DeFi platform, making it more intelligent, user-friendly, and community-focused.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Ooki (OOKI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Ooki (OOKI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Ooki (OOKI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Ooki (OOKI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens OOKI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens OOKI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de OOKI, explorez le prix en direct du token OOKI !
Prévision du prix de OOKI
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction OOKI pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de OOKI combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
