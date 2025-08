Informations sur PJN (PJN)

Imagine a bionic pigeon drone equipped with a neuroprosthetic interface and integrated cameras. This cutting-edge technology enables real-time brain-controlled flight, allowing operators to navigate with precision for reconnaissance, surveillance, scientific exploration, or search-and-rescue missions. Mimicking the natural flight dynamics of a pigeon, the drone offers exceptional stealth and agility, making it ideal for complex operations across diverse environments.

Site officiel : https://www.pjon.ai/