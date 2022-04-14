Tokenomics de POKI (POKI)
In the fast-moving world of Solana, traders, builders, and communities are always on the lookout for something that blends fun, utility, and excitement. That’s where POKI comes in. More than just a token, POKI is your entry pass to a thrilling journey across the Solana ecosystem, delivering both entertainment and opportunity in one sweet package.
POKI isn’t just about speculation—it’s about creating a culture where holding a token feels like being part of an adventure. Imagine every chart movement, every pump, and every dip becoming part of a storyline that the community builds together. With its lighthearted spirit and bold vision, POKI transforms trading into an experience rather than a chore. Holding POKI is like strapping yourself in for a roller coaster—there are ups, downs, and surprises, but the ride is always unforgettable.
On Solana, speed and low fees set the stage for innovation, and POKI embraces that environment fully. Transactions are fast, communities form quickly, and momentum builds in real time. POKI’s mission is to harness that energy and channel it into a growing movement. It’s not just another token sitting idly on the blockchain—it’s alive, moving with the market, and designed to bring people together.
What makes POKI special is its dual identity: it’s both a meme and a mission. As a meme, it brings the fun, the culture, and the virality that crypto loves. As a mission, it provides structure, plans, and goals that keep the community anchored. A portion of supply is carefully allocated, strategies are transparent, and the roadmap is guided by the principle of sustainability. The balance between hype and long-term vision is what gives POKI its unique flavor.
Whether you’re a casual trader looking for excitement, a Solana degen chasing the next big play, or a believer in community-driven projects, POKI welcomes you. This is not just a ticket you hold—it’s a pass that grants you access to moments, memes, and milestones that will define your crypto journey.
The sweetest ride isn’t about the destination—it’s about the thrill of being on board. With POKI, you’re not just buying a token, you’re joining a movement that’s ready to light up Solana with energy, laughter, and growth. So buckle up, because the ride has just begun.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de POKI (POKI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de POKI (POKI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de POKI (POKI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de POKI (POKI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens POKI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens POKI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de POKI, explorez le prix en direct du token POKI !
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.