Informations sur ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE)

ROOKIE CARD is the official NFT trading card project on the Solana Network. This is where communities merge by creating limited edition Rookie style trading cards for popular Meme coin projects.

Long term holders with conviction find this project to be unique and filled with unlimited potential. $Rookie is a movement that will not only bring collectible trading card NFTs to its holders but real physical retail.

Site officiel : https://www.rookietradingcards.net/