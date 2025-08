Informations sur Squill (SQUILL)

$SQUILL governs $OPEN, an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance.

Included protocols should be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control.

Vote-lock SQUILL to earn fees and a voice in shaping the OPEN index: constituents, weights, and beyond.

Site officiel : https://openstablecoinindex.com/