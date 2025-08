Informations sur StratoStack (STACK)

Build your own Ethereum rollup in one click. Web-based rollup deployer for Ethereum and beyond. Modular, verifiable, and production-grade from genesis. Build sovereign L2s with real governance.

StratoStack makes launching your own Layer 2 chain as easy as spinning up a server. No complicated setup, no scripts—just click, configure, and go. Whether you want EVM or WASM, Celestia or EigenDA, zk or optimistic, it’s all up to you. Full flexibility, zero friction.

Site officiel : https://stratostack.app Livre blanc : https://docs.stratostack.app