Tokenomics de Vouch (VOUCH)
Informations sur Vouch (VOUCH)
Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS.
PLS that is staked in the system is used to run validators and gain rewards. The standard block rewards go to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch system as yield.
Vouch token holders own the ecosystem and earn the rewards of the yield from the two sources in the system. The first source of yield is part of the validator yield/priority fees. The second source of the yield comes from a buy/sell tax on the Vouch token.
Both sources feed into the Vouch ecosystem to benefit the Vouch token holders. Part of the yield goes to a buy and burn of the Vouch token. This is very bullish for price performance.
A percentage of the yield goes to increase the number of Vouch community validators. Vouch Community validators are validators that are 100% owned by the Vouch ecosystem. As a result, 100% of the yield feeds back into the Vouch ecosystem.
Part of the yield is paid to the Vouch token holders as reflections. Most reflections or yield paid in the original token inflates the token supply. Vouch reflections are actually bought off the market to give to Vouch holders. This is bullish for the price of Vouch.
A portion of the yield also goes to the following; increase LPs, securing the Vouch system, the DAO (to cover marketing and development).
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Vouch (VOUCH)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Vouch (VOUCH), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Vouch (VOUCH) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Vouch (VOUCH) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens VOUCH qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens VOUCH pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de VOUCH, explorez le prix en direct du token VOUCH !
Prévision du prix de VOUCH
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction VOUCH pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de VOUCH combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.