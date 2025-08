Informations sur Zirodelta (ZDLT)

Zirodelta is a decentralized protocol built on the Solana blockchain, designed to innovate funding rate farming. It utilizes the $ZDLT token and an advanced trading bot to optimize arbitrage opportunities through automated, oracle-driven technology. The protocol aims to enhance trading efficiency and profitability for users in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space by capturing funding fees and converting market volatility into steady yields.

Site officiel : https://zirodelta.com/