BluffCat Fiyatı (BLUFF)
Bugün için canlı BluffCat (BLUFF) fiyatı, 0 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 77.87K USD. BLUFF / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
BluffCat Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 3.80 USD
- Gün içindeki BluffCat fiyat değişimi +4.76%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 999.99M USD.
MEXC'deki BLUFF / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, BLUFF fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, BluffCat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, BluffCat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, BluffCat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, BluffCat / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|+4.76%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|-9.25%
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|-20.19%
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel BluffCat fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-1.37%
+4.76%
-16.37%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
