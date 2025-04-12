Kekius Maximusa Fiyatı (KEKIUSA)
Bugün için canlı Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) fiyatı, 0.00059933 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 59.83K USD. KEKIUSA / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Kekius Maximusa Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi -- USD
- Gün içindeki Kekius Maximusa fiyat değişimi -24.96%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 100.00M USD.
MEXC'deki KEKIUSA / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, KEKIUSA fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Kekius Maximusa / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.000199397281634768.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Kekius Maximusa / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Kekius Maximusa / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Kekius Maximusa / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ -0.000199397281634768
|-24.96%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel Kekius Maximusa fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-3.16%
-24.96%
-90.98%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
This project is about Kekius Maximusa, Elon Musk's new character in *Path of Exile 2*. This is the continuation of his previous character, Kekius Maximus, which Elon Musk played in the original *Path of Exile*. Starting from April 4th, Elon Musk will be going live again, marking a new chapter in his journey as Kekius Maximusa, and we have created a meme to support both Elon and his character on this exciting, long road ahead. Elon Musk, known for his ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and even the realm of artificial intelligence, has always had a knack for bringing unexpected fun and excitement to his followers. *Path of Exile 2* provides him with a new platform to engage with his fans in a fresh and interactive way, offering an entertaining blend of gaming and personal branding. By resurrecting Kekius Maximus in the form of Kekius Maximusa, Elon is taking fans on another adventure, and it’s one that promises to be filled with challenges, victories, and lots of laughs along the way. Kekius Maximus, Elon’s previous character, was an iconic part of *Path of Exile*'s community, known for its humorous and occasionally absurd interactions with other players. With the release of *Path of Exile 2*, Elon’s decision to continue this legacy through the new iteration of the character, Kekius Maximusa, shows his commitment to both the game and its community. The transition from one character to the other symbolizes growth, adaptation, and the endless possibilities within the *Path of Exile* universe. As Elon goes live again on April 4th, the gaming community eagerly anticipates his return, eager to see what new adventures and memes will come from his online persona. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve created a meme that pays tribute to Kekius Maximusa and the excitement that surrounds this next chapter in Elon Musk’s gaming journey. This meme is not just about the game—it’s a way for fans to join Elon on his epic quest, showing their support for his character and the world of *Path of Exile 2*. In the coming months, as Kekius Maximusa embarks on this long journey, we look forward to seeing how this story unfolds. With Elon Musk leading the charge, we can expect plenty of entertainment, humor, and perhaps even some unexpected twists along the way.
MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
|1 KEKIUSA / VND
₫15.36742053
|1 KEKIUSA / AUD
A$0.0009529347
|1 KEKIUSA / GBP
￡0.0004554908
|1 KEKIUSA / EUR
€0.0005274104
|1 KEKIUSA / USD
$0.00059933
|1 KEKIUSA / MYR
RM0.0026490386
|1 KEKIUSA / TRY
₺0.0228104998
|1 KEKIUSA / JPY
¥0.0862675602
|1 KEKIUSA / RUB
₽0.0498942225
|1 KEKIUSA / INR
₹0.0516142996
|1 KEKIUSA / IDR
Rp10.1581340695
|1 KEKIUSA / KRW
₩0.8525289451
|1 KEKIUSA / PHP
₱0.0341438301
|1 KEKIUSA / EGP
￡E.0.0307576156
|1 KEKIUSA / BRL
R$0.0035180671
|1 KEKIUSA / CAD
C$0.0008270754
|1 KEKIUSA / BDT
৳0.0728365749
|1 KEKIUSA / NGN
₦0.9573937152
|1 KEKIUSA / UAH
₴0.024812262
|1 KEKIUSA / VES
Bs0.04255243
|1 KEKIUSA / PKR
Rs0.1680641186
|1 KEKIUSA / KZT
₸0.3097277507
|1 KEKIUSA / THB
฿0.0200715617
|1 KEKIUSA / TWD
NT$0.0193883255
|1 KEKIUSA / AED
د.إ0.0021995411
|1 KEKIUSA / CHF
Fr0.0004854573
|1 KEKIUSA / HKD
HK$0.0046448075
|1 KEKIUSA / MAD
.د.م0.005573769
|1 KEKIUSA / MXN
$0.0121604057