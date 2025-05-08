TOKERO Fiyatı (TOKERO)
Bugün için canlı TOKERO (TOKERO) fiyatı, 0.139096 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 0.00 USD. TOKERO / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
TOKERO Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi -- USD
- Gün içindeki TOKERO fiyat değişimi -4.51%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 0.00 USD.
MEXC'deki TOKERO / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, TOKERO fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, TOKERO / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.0065718386193462.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, TOKERO / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, TOKERO / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, TOKERO / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ -0.0065718386193462
|-4.51%
|30 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|60 Gün
|$ 0
|--
|90 Gün
|$ 0
|--
En güncel TOKERO fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
-6.94%
-4.51%
--
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
|1 TOKERO / VND
₫3,660.31124
|1 TOKERO / AUD
A$0.2155988
|1 TOKERO / GBP
￡0.104322
|1 TOKERO / EUR
€0.12240448
|1 TOKERO / USD
$0.139096
|1 TOKERO / MYR
RM0.59254896
|1 TOKERO / TRY
₺5.37466944
|1 TOKERO / JPY
¥20.08268048
|1 TOKERO / RUB
₽11.21391952
|1 TOKERO / INR
₹11.80368656
|1 TOKERO / IDR
Rp2,280.26193024
|1 TOKERO / KRW
₩194.5396656
|1 TOKERO / PHP
₱7.73791048
|1 TOKERO / EGP
￡E.7.04382144
|1 TOKERO / BRL
R$0.79841104
|1 TOKERO / CAD
C$0.19195248
|1 TOKERO / BDT
৳16.9558024
|1 TOKERO / NGN
₦223.62603016
|1 TOKERO / UAH
₴5.7863936
|1 TOKERO / VES
Bs12.240448
|1 TOKERO / PKR
Rs39.21394432
|1 TOKERO / KZT
₸72.03225456
|1 TOKERO / THB
฿4.57208552
|1 TOKERO / TWD
NT$4.21878168
|1 TOKERO / AED
د.إ0.51048232
|1 TOKERO / CHF
Fr0.11405872
|1 TOKERO / HKD
HK$1.08077592
|1 TOKERO / MAD
.د.م1.28802896
|1 TOKERO / MXN
$2.72489064