Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market

2025/06/22 01:35
Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.

The week was dominated by infrastructure and AI-focused ventures, with EigenLayer leading the pack through a $70 million round backed by a16z crypto—bringing its total funding to $234.5 million. Other notable raises included PrismaX, Sparkchain AI, Gradient Network, Ubyx, and Units Network, each attracting $10 million or more from prominent investors like Pantera, Lightspeed, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase Ventures.

The activity signals continued confidence in foundational crypto technologies and AI convergence, even as deal sizes concentrate around fewer, well-backed projects.

Here’s a detailed examination of this week’s crypto funding activity, according to the website Crypto Fundraising:

EigenLayer (EigenCloud, Eigen Labs)

  • The digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, a16z, deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition.
  • The move coincides with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud. It also builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.
  • EigenLayer (EIGEN) has raised $234.5 million so far.

PrismaX

  • PrismaX secured $11 million in a funding round led by a16z CSX, with participation from Builder Fund, Symbolic, Volt Capital, Virtuals Protocol, and several angel investors.
  • The company officially launched during CSX’s Demo Day on June 3, showcasing its robotic intelligence platform, which aims to advance physical generative AI.
  • Bayley Wang and Chyna Qu co-founded PrismaX, Which focuses on developing foundational models that combine robotics and decentralized technology to power next-gen physical AI systems.

Sparkchain AI

  • SparkChain AI raised $10.8 million in a strategic round led by OakStone Ventures to scale its decentralized AI compute network and prepare for its upcoming launch on Solana.
  • The funding will support real-time AI optimization, infrastructure expansion, and key partnerships, positioning SparkChain as a core layer for Web3 and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) ecosystems.
  • The raise reflects growing institutional interest in decentralized AI infrastructure, amid rising demand for alternatives to centralized cloud solutions and increased focus on edge computing, modular blockchains, and data sovereignty.

Gradient Network

  • Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital led a $10 million seed round for Gradient Network. HSG and top-tier angel investors across AI and crypto provided additional backing.
  • The startup is building decentralized AI infrastructure for open-source intelligence, aiming to drive transparency and innovation in the AI space.
  • Gradient also unveiled a refreshed brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to decentralization, transparency, and its long-term vision for the future of AI.

Ubyx

  • Ubyx clinched $10 million in seed funds. Founded by Citi veteran Tony McLaughlin, the startup aims to be a unified distribution and redemption layer for multiple stablecoins, already partnering with Paxos, Ripple, Transfero, Monerium, and others.
  • Galaxy Ventures led the effort with participation from Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, Paxos, Payoneer, and others, to build infrastructure for stablecoin clearing and bank account on/off-ramps—especially for corporates handling cross-border payments.
  • The raise highlights growing investor confidence in stablecoin infrastructure, as Ubyx seeks to fill a gap left by major players like Circle and Tether, amid expectations of looser regulatory conditions post-election.

Units Network

  • Units Network collected $10 million in a round led by Nimbus Capital, signaling strong institutional confidence in the Waves Protocol and its potential to expand within the DeFi and interoperability sectors.
  • The funding aims to accelerate DeFi infrastructure development, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-powered tools.
  • The investment is expected to boost interest in the Waves ecosystem, potentially driving higher on-chain activity, increased token demand, and improved market sentiment around WAVES as institutional backing draws attention.

Projects under $10 million

  • XFX, $9.1 million Seed round
  • Sahara Labs, $8.5 million in a Public sale with $600 million fully diluted valuation
  • PublicAI, $8 million in a Series A round
  • Project Eleven, $6 million in an Unknown round
  • The Wildcard Alliance, $6 million in an Unknown round
  • TAC, $5 million in a Strategic round
  • Stackup, $4.2 million in a Seed round
  • Uptopia, $4 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Nook, $2.5 million in a Seed round
  • BitVault, $2 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Intuition, $900,000 in a Public sale
  • Bombie, $300,000 in a Public sale with $80 million fully diluted valuation
