EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"

PANews
2025/06/24 11:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05183-8.84%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01782-3.51%
fact
FACT$2.65-3.28%

Author:Haotian

Many people regard Vitalik Buterin's emphasis on Ethereum as the "world ledger" as a new strategic adjustment, but in fact, this transformation was completed the moment EIP-1559 was launched. The 50% exclusive share of stablecoins on Ethereum only strengthens the positioning of Ethereum as a financial settlement layer. Let me explain in detail:

1) The core of EIP-1559 is not to reduce the gas fee, but to redefine the value capture mechanism of the Ethereum mainnet and establish a new model in which Ethereum no longer captures value by increasing gas consumption due to transaction volume.

Previously, all transactions (DeFi, NFT, GameFi, etc.) were crowded on the mainnet, which would lead to a large consumption of ETH Gas. According to data, the average daily burn of ETH in 2021 was nearly several thousand. At that time, the Ethereum mainnet was also congested, and Layer2 had to join the Gas War when submitting batch data verification on the mainnet, which was costly and unpredictable.

But EIP-1559 changed the rules of the game: after introducing a predictable Base fee mechanism, the batch submission cost of Layer2 on the mainnet became stable and controllable. This directly lowered the operating threshold of Layer2, allowing more Layer2 to rely solely on Ethereum for final settlement.

On the surface, EIP-1559 facilitates Layer2, but in fact it has profoundly transformed Ethereum's value capture logic: from "consumption-based growth" that relies on high-frequency transactions on the main network to "tax-based growth" that relies on Layer2 settlement needs.

Think about it, before, users paid directly to the Ethereum mainnet in exchange for computing services, which was a buying and selling relationship. Now Layer2 earns transaction fees from users, but must regularly "submit" batches of data to the mainnet and burn ETH, which has become a tribute relationship.

This is very similar to how banks in various places handle their daily business, but large-scale inter-bank settlements must be confirmed by the central bank system. The central bank does not directly serve ordinary users, but all banks must "pay taxes" to the central bank and accept supervision.

This is a typical example of the positioning of the "world ledger".

2) According to DeFiLlama data, the total market value of global stablecoins currently exceeds US$250 billion, with Ethereum accounting for 50% of the market share. This proportion has increased instead of decreased after the launch of EIP-1559. Why is Ethereum so attractive to capital? The answer is actually very simple: irreplaceable security premium.

Specifically, USDT has deposited 62.99 billion US dollars on Ethereum, and USDC has 38.15 billion US dollars. In comparison, the total amount of stablecoins on Solana is only 10.7 billion US dollars, and BNB Chain is only 10.4 billion US dollars. The two combined are less than a fraction of Ethereum.

The question is, why do stablecoin issuers choose Ethereum?

It is definitely not because it is cheap or fast, but simply because the economic security provided by the nearly $100 billion in ETH staking is unmatched. The cost of attacking Ethereum is ridiculously high, which is a very important consideration for institutions that manage $100 billion in assets.

With the huge amount of stablecoin funds deposited, the Ethereum ecosystem has formed a self-reinforcing growth flywheel effect:

The more stablecoins there are → the deeper the liquidity → more DeFi protocols choose Ethereum → more stablecoin demand is generated → more capital inflows are attracted.

From this perspective, the fact that stablecoins can gather on a large scale on Ethereum is actually the result of global liquidity voting with its feet, and is also a market confirmation of its positioning as a world ledger.

3) When the Ethereum mainnet focuses on being a "central bank"-level settlement layer, the strategic positioning of the entire Ethereum ecosystem is very clear: Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism are responsible for high-frequency trading, and the Ethereum mainnet is focused on final settlement, with clear and efficient division of labor. And every settlement from Layer2 back to the mainnet will continue to burn ETH, making this deflationary flywheel turn faster and faster.

You see, many E guards will be heartbroken when it comes to this. In this case, why does layer2 not contribute to the deflation of the Ethereum mainnet, but instead becomes a "vampire" that overdraws the value of the Ethereum mainnet?

The actual data is very cruel: the original grand occasion of Ethereum mainnet burning thousands of ETH per day no longer exists. What about now? The daily average burn volume has shrunk significantly, sometimes even less than a few hundred ETH. At the same time, Arbitrum processes millions of transactions per day, Base has become a super profit machine with the help of Coinbase's traffic, and Optimism has also made a lot of money.

What is the problem? All users have gone to Layer2, and the main network has become an "empty city". Layer2 collects millions of dollars in handling fees every day, but the "protection fee" given to the main network is pitifully small.

However, this problem cannot shake the established position of Ethereum as the world’s ledger. The massive accumulation of stablecoins, the security of nearly $100 billion (28% of the supply is pledged), and the world’s largest DeFi ecosystem all prove that capital chooses Ethereum’s settlement authority rather than the transaction prosperity of the layer2 ecosystem.

Today, Vitalik Buterin seems to be aware of this problem and is trying to improve the performance of Ethereum's main network again, because he does not want layer2 to become a burden on the development of Ethereum's overall world ledger positioning.

But in the final analysis, the success or failure of layer2 has nothing to do with the positioning of Ethereum's world ledger.

Vitalik's emphasis on the "world ledger" now is more like an official confirmation of a fait accompli. EIP-1559 is that historic turning point. From that moment on, Ethereum is no longer a "world computer" but a "world central bank."

In other words, if you agree that the next Crypto dividend is the integration of on-chain DeFi infrastructure and TradiFi traditional finance, then Ethereum’s positioning as the “world’s central bank” is enough to consolidate its position, and whether layer2 is prosperous or not is not important at all.

Of course, if you still think that Ethereum must wait for the layer2 ecosystem to become strong before it can rise, you can ignore this analysis and pretend I didn’t say anything.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9432-9.37%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006089-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

OPTO Miner , a blockchain cloud computing platform, recently completed a service upgrade, officially opening Dogecoin (DOGE) as a new settlement method. Users can now directly deposit and purchase computing power contracts using DOGE. The platform already supports XRP contracts, and this expansion allows users to flexibly choose between XRP and DOGE based on their holdings, making mining even more convenient and efficient. This update aims to further lower the barrier to entry, making the world of mining accessible to more people. Regardless of technical background, users simply register, deposit crypto assets, and select a contract to automatically activate cloud computing services. There’s no need to purchase equipment, worry about electricity costs, or manage maintenance. Daily earnings are automatically distributed according to the contract, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, truly enabling users to participate in the growth of mainstream crypto assets with just a few clicks. Why choose XRP and DOGE to Launch Mining Services? XRP and DOGE each have their own unique advantages, which are also the core considerations for OPTO Miner to support them as payment methods. XRP, with its very fast arrival speed and low transfer costs, is particularly suitable for users who want to quickly start cloud computing contracts and avoid lengthy waiting processes. DOGE has strong liquidity, a low usage threshold, and an active community, making it more popular among beginners and users who prefer flexible configuration. By introducing these two mainstream crypto assets as payment options, OPTO Miner not only lowers the threshold for user participation but also makes the entire mining process more in line with users’ actual asset usage habits, creating a more relaxed, free, and diverse cloud mining experience. Core Highlight: Creating a Cloud Computing Power Mine That is Truly “For Everyone” Zero hardware threshold: No mining machine and maintenance required, cloud computing power is ready to use. XRP/DOGE direct deposit and mining: no exchange required, deposit and invest instantly, fast, and efficient. Mainstream currency settlement: supports settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, etc. Daily income settlement: automatically distributed according to the contract, credited to the account in real time, and flexible withdrawal. The data is transparent and clear: the input and output are clear at a glance, and the entire operation process can be checked. Multiple protections for funds: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, and multi-layered security to ensure asset safety. Flexible Contract Options: Multiple hashrate options are available to suit different user needs. BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro) Investment: $100 (USD), Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Return: $4, Expiration Return: $100 + $8 BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T) Investment: $500, Contract Term: 6 Days, Daily Return: $6.05, Expiration Return: $500 + $36.3 BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+) Investment: $1,000, Contract Term: 10 Days, Daily Return: $12.5, Expiration Return: $1,000 + $125 DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2) Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 20 Days, Daily Return: $41.1, Expiration Return: $3,000 + $822 Antminer S17 Pro Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 Days, Daily Return: $70, Maturity Return: $5,000 + $1,820 Avalon A1466 Investment Amount: $10,000, Contract Term: 37 Days, Daily Return: $156, Maturity Return: $10,000 + $5,772 Users can flexibly select a contract based on their budget and risk appetite . With a single click, the system automatically allocates hashrate resources and generates stable daily returns during the contract period. Only 4 Steps are Needed to Start the XRP and DOGE Holding Income Mode 1. Register an account Visit the official website optominer.com , complete the registration, and receive a $1.5 new user bonus. 2. Deposit XRP and DOGE In the account backend, select “XRP or DOGE Deposit”. The system will generate a unique wallet address, and users can transfer funds from exchanges or personal wallets. 3. Select a contract plan Browse the various hashrate plans offered by the platform, freely select the appropriate contract, and start mining immediately after confirming your investment. 4. Collect daily income During the contract operation, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to the user’s balance on a daily basis. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Redefine the Way to Participate in Cloud Computing with the Concept of “Mobile First” An OPTO Miner spokesperson stated, “We want every crypto user, regardless of technical background, to be able to manage their mining income as easily as using a banking app. For this reason, we adhere to a ‘mobile-first’ product philosophy, striving to make the complex cloud mining experience simple and accessible.” He further explained that XRP is an ideal way to start cloud computing contracts because of its fast transfer speed and low fees, while DOGE has an active community base and a low entry threshold, making it more popular among novice users and flexible investors. With the continued expansion of XRP in cross-border clearing and payment systems, and the widespread application of DOGE in retail payments and community culture, OPTO Miner, by supporting these two mainstream currencies, is providing global users with a more convenient, transparent, and low-threshold path to participate in cloud computing power. It also marks that mining methods are moving from the traditional hardware era to a more lightweight and inclusive “mobile era.” APP Download
Core DAO
CORE$0.4682-3.58%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004989-2.27%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000026-16.12%
RWAX
APP$0.003887+1.54%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08031-2.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018063-7.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08031-2.85%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006089-0.42%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1845+6.77%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105+3.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.