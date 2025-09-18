$1B Pump.fun Frenzy Raises the Question: Which Presale Has the Biggest Upside?

In September, the crypto market witnessed a striking development as Pump.fun crossed the $1B daily trading volume mark, driven by a surge in memecoin activity. This milestone has renewed attention on high-growth presales and emerging blockchain projects. Among them, BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and Bitcoin Hyper are drawing investor interest for their very different approaches to growth, utility, and long-term potential.

BlockchainFX: Bridging DeFi and TradFi

BlockchainFX remains focused on creating a multi-asset super app, allowing users to trade more than 500 assets, including crypto, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and forex. Its presale has already attracted nearly 10,000 participants, raising close to its $7.5M target. With a presale price of $0.024 and a launch price of $0.05, investors secure a built-in upside of 117%. 

BlockchainFX distinguishes itself with strong tokenomics, redistributing 70% of fees to the community through staking rewards, buybacks, and burns. The addition of practical tools such as a Visa card, Apple Pay and Google Pay integration, and an AI-driven trading suite give it real-world utility to complement its financial incentives.

The Memecoin Effect

The surge of memecoins, highlighted by Pump.fun’s record-breaking $1B daily volume, has created a renewed appetite for speculative and early-stage projects. This market shift benefits presales directly, as investors search for outsized returns while liquidity flows into new opportunities. BlockchainFX stands out by combining early presale growth with practical financial tools that appeal to both crypto natives and traditional investors.

BlockDAG: Scale and Infrastructure

BlockDAG has become one of the largest presales of the year, raising more than $405M and selling over 26.2B tokens. The current presale batch price is around $0.0013, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, offering early investors significant upside potential. 

Beyond fundraising, BlockDAG has also begun delivering tangible products, including its X10 miners, which are now shipping globally. The project’s ecosystem is expanding with companion apps and mining tools, giving it real-world traction that many presales lack. Large whale contributions in the $3M–$4M range have added further credibility to its momentum.

Bitcoin Hyper: Bitcoin’s Layer-2 Ambition

Bitcoin Hyper has taken a different route, raising more than $16M in presale funding while positioning itself as a layer-2 scaling solution for Bitcoin. The project aims to enable faster transactions, lower fees, and smart contract capability through rollups and Solana VM integration. 

At its current presale price of $0.0129, Bitcoin Hyper offers early exposure to what could become a transformative addition to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Analysts expect it to gain traction if it delivers on its promises, with potential medium-term growth as adoption builds.

Conclusion

With Pump.fun crossing the $1B daily volume mark as memecoins surge in September, presales and early projects are once again in the spotlight. BlockDAG has the edge in terms of scale and delivery, Bitcoin Hyper offers a bold vision for Bitcoin’s future, and BlockchainFX provides an accessible bridge between traditional finance and decentralized markets. 

With more than 9,600 investors already onboard and each presale stage pushing the price higher, the chance for maximum gains is quickly narrowing. Coupled with staking yields of 90% APY, daily USDT rewards, and the BLOCK30 code unlocking 30% extra tokens, BlockchainFX delivers both instant income potential and strong long-term growth.

