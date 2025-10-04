ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post 21 New Crypto ETFs Filed: Is This the Breakout Moment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto ETF race just went into overdrive. On Friday, REX Shares and Osprey Funds dropped filings for 21 new exchange-traded funds spanning everything from Hedera (HBAR) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to newer names like SUI and HYPE, some with staking built in. Defiance ETFs piled on too, seeking approval for leveraged crypto and even Tesla and Amazon funds. As Bloomberg’s James Seyffart put it, “Things are getting wild.” What Just Happened? Friday saw a flood of filings for cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). REX Shares and Osprey Funds put forward prospectuses for 21 ETFs covering everything from Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), SUI, and even a product called HYPE. Many of these proposals also include staking features, which could change how investors gain yield from ETFs. Defiance ETFs joined the race too, submitting leveraged ETF applications that don’t just cover crypto but also traditional tech names like Tesla and Amazon. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart summed it up simply: “Things are getting wild.” Why the SEC Matters Here? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the ultimate gatekeeper for these products. Recently, the agency approved listing standards proposed by three exchanges. These changes mean that dozens of crypto ETF applications won’t have to go through the slow-moving 19b-4 process, which historically dragged timelines out for months. In other words, the road to launch just got shorter and smoother. This regulatory shift is crucial, especially since the SEC has been sitting on a backlog of ETF applications tied to tokens like DOGE, XRP, and LTC. The friendlier stance from regulators since Trump’s return to office has created the most favorable environment yet for crypto ETFs. What Could Delay the Launch? Here’s the catch: the U.S. government shut down on Wednesday after Congress failed to agree on funding. The… The post 21 New Crypto ETFs Filed: Is This the Breakout Moment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto ETF race just went into overdrive. On Friday, REX Shares and Osprey Funds dropped filings for 21 new exchange-traded funds spanning everything from Hedera (HBAR) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to newer names like SUI and HYPE, some with staking built in. Defiance ETFs piled on too, seeking approval for leveraged crypto and even Tesla and Amazon funds. As Bloomberg’s James Seyffart put it, “Things are getting wild.” What Just Happened? Friday saw a flood of filings for cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). REX Shares and Osprey Funds put forward prospectuses for 21 ETFs covering everything from Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), SUI, and even a product called HYPE. Many of these proposals also include staking features, which could change how investors gain yield from ETFs. Defiance ETFs joined the race too, submitting leveraged ETF applications that don’t just cover crypto but also traditional tech names like Tesla and Amazon. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart summed it up simply: “Things are getting wild.” Why the SEC Matters Here? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the ultimate gatekeeper for these products. Recently, the agency approved listing standards proposed by three exchanges. These changes mean that dozens of crypto ETF applications won’t have to go through the slow-moving 19b-4 process, which historically dragged timelines out for months. In other words, the road to launch just got shorter and smoother. This regulatory shift is crucial, especially since the SEC has been sitting on a backlog of ETF applications tied to tokens like DOGE, XRP, and LTC. The friendlier stance from regulators since Trump’s return to office has created the most favorable environment yet for crypto ETFs. What Could Delay the Launch? Here’s the catch: the U.S. government shut down on Wednesday after Congress failed to agree on funding. The…

21 New Crypto ETFs Filed: Is This the Breakout Moment?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:37
COM
COM$0.00478+9.58%
REVOX
REX$0.0003341-4.04%
Hedera
HBAR$0.16863-1.64%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$478.8-1.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.004484+1.47%

The crypto ETF race just went into overdrive. On Friday, REX Shares and Osprey Funds dropped filings for 21 new exchange-traded funds spanning everything from Hedera (HBAR) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to newer names like SUI and HYPE, some with staking built in. Defiance ETFs piled on too, seeking approval for leveraged crypto and even Tesla and Amazon funds. As Bloomberg’s James Seyffart put it, “Things are getting wild.”

What Just Happened?

Friday saw a flood of filings for cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). REX Shares and Osprey Funds put forward prospectuses for 21 ETFs covering everything from Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), SUI, and even a product called HYPE. Many of these proposals also include staking features, which could change how investors gain yield from ETFs.

Defiance ETFs joined the race too, submitting leveraged ETF applications that don’t just cover crypto but also traditional tech names like Tesla and Amazon. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart summed it up simply: “Things are getting wild.”

Why the SEC Matters Here?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the ultimate gatekeeper for these products. Recently, the agency approved listing standards proposed by three exchanges. These changes mean that dozens of crypto ETF applications won’t have to go through the slow-moving 19b-4 process, which historically dragged timelines out for months. In other words, the road to launch just got shorter and smoother.

This regulatory shift is crucial, especially since the SEC has been sitting on a backlog of ETF applications tied to tokens like DOGE, XRP, and LTC. The friendlier stance from regulators since Trump’s return to office has created the most favorable environment yet for crypto ETFs.

What Could Delay the Launch?

Here’s the catch: the U.S. government shut down on Wednesday after Congress failed to agree on funding. The shutdown halts much of the SEC’s work, leaving the agency with limited resources. That means ETF filings could stall until the government reopens.

Some ETFs already in the pipeline were nearing decision deadlines in the coming weeks. Without active staff pushing papers forward, those deadlines may slip. Unless SEC Chairman Paul Atkins prioritizes crypto ETFs and directs staff to fast-track short-term approvals, everything is effectively on hold.

What This Means for Investors?

If these ETFs eventually clear the SEC’s desk, investors could see one of the broadest ranges of crypto ETFs ever offered in the U.S. market. Beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, there could be regulated access to assets like Hedera, Bitcoin Cash, and newer projects like SUI or HYPE. Add in staking components, and the appeal widens even further, as investors might capture both price exposure and yield in a regulated wrapper.

But timing is everything. The regulatory green light has never been closer, yet political gridlock could delay the party. For now, investors and issuers alike are left waiting to see how quickly Washington gets back to work.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/21-new-crypto-etfs-filed-is-this-the-breakout-moment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.006281+2.96%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0362--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group has emerged as the largest shareholder in Japan’s Metaplanet Inc, acquiring an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million through its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company. The investment positions the $2.6 trillion asset management giant with significant exposure to Bitcoin through Asia’s most aggressive corporate treasury strategy. Wall Street Giant Bets Big on Bitcoin Treasury Revolution Metaplanet currently holds 25,555 Bitcoin worth $2.71 billion, making it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally behind MicroStrategy’s 639,835 BTC.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The Tokyo-listed company has transformed from a struggling hotel operator into Asia’s premier Bitcoin treasury firm under the leadership of CEO Simon Gerovich. Capital Group’s ownership increased from 8.31% in August to 11.39% by September 17, surpassing the previous largest shareholder, National Financial Services LLC. The timing coincides with Metaplanet’s recent $632 million Bitcoin purchase, adding 5,419 coins at an average price of $116,724. The investment marks Capital Group’s calculated expansion into crypto exposure through equity stakes rather than direct Bitcoin holdings. The firm previously built positions in MicroStrategy and other Bitcoin-focused companies, growing its crypto-related investments from $1 billion to over $6 billion under portfolio manager Mark Casey. Capital Group was founded in 1931 and has historically maintained conservative investment approaches while managing American Funds and serving institutional clients worldwide. Asia’s Bitcoin Treasury Pioneer Faces Scaling Challenges Metaplanet executed Japan’s most ambitious corporate Bitcoin strategy, increasing holdings from 4,525 BTC in April to over 25,000 BTC as of now, through aggressive capital raising. The company’s “555 Million Plan” aims to target 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing approximately 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. Recent financing included a $1.45 billion international share offering, completed earlier this month, which issued 385 million shares to fund additional purchases. Eric Trump joined the company’s advisory board in March and appeared at shareholder meetings held earlier this month to support the Bitcoin-focused strategy. The transformation generated extraordinary returns with a 395.1% Bitcoin yield year-to-date, making Metaplanet the best-performing stock among Japan’s 55,000 publicly listed companies in 2024. Shareholder count surged over 1,000% to 128,000 individuals. However, operational challenges have recently emerged, as the stock has declined 54% since its June peak, despite Bitcoin gaining 2% during the same period.Source: YahooFinance Similar to Metaplanet, Strategy’s stock also currently trades near five-month lows, falling to $323 last week, despite only an 8% drop in Bitcoin from its recent peak. The company’s “flywheel” financing mechanism using moving strike warrants showed signs of strain as premium compression reduced accumulation capacity. Metaplanet generated ¥1.9 billion in revenue from Bitcoin options trading during Q2 2025, addressing Bitcoin’s yield-free nature through covered call writing and volatility strategies. The options business contributed ¥816 million in operating profit, accounting for 68% of the total revenue of ¥1.2 billion. Traditional Finance Embraces Corporate Crypto Treasury Model Capital Group’s investment validates the corporate Bitcoin treasury model pioneered by MicroStrategy and adopted across Asia. Over 190 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling more than $115 billion in combined holdings.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The investment firm’s approach involves indirect crypto exposure through equity stakes in Bitcoin-holding companies rather than direct crypto purchases. Institutional adoption accelerated as governments have also created supportive policies. For instance, Japan’s proposed tax reforms could reduce corporate crypto capital gains rates from 55% to 20%, encouraging additional treasury adoptions among Tokyo-listed firms. Due to the increased regulatory appetite, the global corporate Bitcoin movement has grown to 335 entities, which collectively control over $421 billion in holdings. However, analysts warn that most participants face sustainability challenges during credit cycles, particularly those without yield-generation capabilities. In fact, recent Coinbase research claims the era of easy money for crypto treasuries has ended, and now, as companies are in a ‘player vs player’ competition. The research identifies that most of these crypto treasuries have to transition and move beyond simple MicroStrategy copycat strategies toward execution-dependent success. For Metaplanet, its international profile grew through strategic partnerships and high-profile endorsements. The company’s transformation from a hospitality to a digital assets business has now become a template for corporate treasury pivots in emerging markets. At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading near $111,500, following recent market volatility
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:04
20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

Are you on the hunt for the ultimate online gambling experience that seamlessly integrates with your favorite messaging app? Look no further than the world of Telegram casinos! In this guide, we’ll dive into the best Telegram casinos available, offering you a comprehensive guide to the most exciting, secure, and user-friendly platforms. We have personally [...] The post 20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.0008887+8.82%
LOOK
LOOK$0.0466-23.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/11/06 16:45

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

Cango Inc. Releases Letter to Shareholders

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Monero (XMR), and Aave (AAVE): The Best Coins to Buy Today in November 2025

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,987.24
$102,987.24$102,987.24

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,381.96
$3,381.96$3,381.96

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2933
$2.2933$2.2933

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.41
$158.41$158.41

-1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0667
$1.0667$1.0667

-1.70%