Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the private equity tokenization platform Jarsy was officially launched and completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing led by Breyer Capital, with participation from Karman Ventures and several angel investors. The platform will use the financing funds to develop new products and strengthen compliance construction.

The platform provides retail investors with the opportunity to invest in quasi-public companies such as Stripe and Anthropic by issuing tokens that are 1:1 anchored to private company equity, with a minimum investment threshold of US$10.